Australian preliminary PMIs from Markit, the S&P Global Flash Australia PMIs

  • Manufacturing 55.3 (prior 57.9)
  • Services 53.0 (prior 56.6)
  • Composite 52.5 (prior 55.9)

All three are solidly in expansion, and at 4 month lows. We'll get the final reading for all of these in a week or so.

