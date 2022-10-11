From the National Australia Bank Business Survey for September 2022

Business confidence 5

prior 10

Business conditions 25

prior 22

The conditions measure is more objective than the sentiment-baed confidence measure.

NAB comments:

Conditions are now higher than their pre-COVID peak, which shows just how strong demand is at present

Clearly, consumers are still finding a way to keep spending, with the very strong labour market, savings buffers and a broader post-pandemic recovery all playing a role.

Sub index highlights:

employment, capex strong

labour and input costs are high but are looking as if they have peaked

more to come