From the National Australia Bank Business Survey for September 2022
Business confidence 5
- prior 10
Business conditions 25
- prior 22
The conditions measure is more objective than the sentiment-baed confidence measure.
NAB comments:
- Conditions are now higher than their pre-COVID peak, which shows just how strong demand is at present
- Clearly, consumers are still finding a way to keep spending, with the very strong labour market, savings buffers and a broader post-pandemic recovery all playing a role.
Sub index highlights:
- employment, capex strong
- labour and input costs are high but are looking as if they have peaked
more to come