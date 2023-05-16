The index dropped to 79.0 in May from 85.8 in April.
The weekly consumer sentiment data is just as dour:
WPAC comments:
- "The two key developments over the last month have been the surprise decision by the Reserve Bank Board to lift the cash rate by a further 0.25% in May and the Federal Budget,"
- "Some consumers may also have had unrealistic expectations going into Budget 2023 – especially around the scope to deliver cost-of-living relief without adding to the task of reining in high inflation ,"
Ugly data.