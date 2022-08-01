>
Australian ANZ Job Advertisements for July -1.1% m/m (prior 0.4%)
ANZ comments:
- Australian Job Ads decreased 1.1% m/m in July.
- Even if labour demand growth is starting to ease, we don’t think this will translate immediately into rising underutilisation.
- In fact, we now forecast unemployment to fall below 3% by early-2023.
