Australia's competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), urged the federal government on Monday to consider curbing gas exports.

It warned that Australia's east coast could face a major shortfall of gas in 2023. Which poses a risk to business, households, and energy security.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters are expected to remove more gas from the domestic market than they expect to supply. A shortage of around 10% of demand is forecast.

As well as urging consideration of curtailing exports the ACCC is also prompting producers to increase their supply to local markets.