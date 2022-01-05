ANZ saying the drop in Dec comes after a huge surge in employment in November ... but:

But it's also possible that businesses have become more hesitant to hire due to the spread of Omicron and the consequent uncertainty around consumer behaviour and worker availability

On the potential for wage growth this year (a key metric the RBA is assessing):

With so much competition for labour and workers feeling secure in their jobs, we should see more people moving to better jobs and asking for larger pay rises in 2022, contributing to stronger wages growth