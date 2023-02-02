Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics:

Comment from the ABS:

"The increase in the total number of dwellings approved in December was led by a sharp rise in approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses (+56.6 per cent). The result was driven by a number of large apartment developments approved in New South Wales and Victoria," Mr Rossi said.



"Approvals for private sector houses continued to track downwards, falling by 2.3 per cent."

---

Apartment approvals make this a 'lumpy' data series. Down 9% in November, up 18% in December is the sort of thing you can expect.

At the same time we had National Australia Bank quarterly business confidence, coming at -1 from the previous +9. This does not get the attention that the monthly NAB survey does.

-

AUD/USD is little changed.