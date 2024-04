Total dwelling approvals for Australia in February 2024:

-1.9% m/m

expected +3.3%, prior -1.0%

Another weak building approvals data point. Three in a row of declines m/m.

You'll note the estimate was for a rise, this was on the basis of some sort of bounce back from January. But that didn't eventuate. It looks like further weakness ahead for this sector.

