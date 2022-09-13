Westpac have updated their Australian dollar outlook, in brief:

The Russia-driven supply squeeze should keep a floor under energy prices, strengthening Australia’s already large trade surpluses.

But Aussie rallies should be capped against a US dollar backed by the Fed’s determination to remain aggressive on rate hikes until there is compelling evidence of core inflation rolling over.

With global risk appetite fragile and recalibrating Fed expectations whilst markets are reluctant to price in a sharp recovery in Chinese growth just yet, the A$ in coming weeks seems likely to retest the July lows sub-0.67.

Into Q4, scope for 0.71 as markets price a tapering in Fed tightening pace.