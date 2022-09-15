Australian Employment report for August

The Employment Change (jobs added in the headline above) and Unemployment Rate are the twin headlines from the monthly report on the labour market here in Australia.

The jobs added are, well at least they added, but after the big drop the previous month this is not an impressive result. Participation has jumped, its nice to see more job hunters in what we are told is a tight market. Participation up has ticked the unemployment rate a little higher.

Australia jobs 15 September 2022
  • Part time is not in the table above, its -25.3K.
  • Underemployment rate 5.9%
  • Underutilisation rate 9.4% (within a bee's appendage of a 40-year low)
  • Hours worked +0.8% (July was -0.8%)

