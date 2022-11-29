Up until recently Australia lagged well behind many of its peers, only providing inflation data (from official sources) once a quarter. There is now a monthly reading from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Today we get the October reading:

Australia October cpi 30 November 2022

In brief previews. National Australia Bank:

  • Fuel prices, airfares, and rents suggest we should expect a high print and we pencil in a lift to 7.7% YoY (1.0% MoM) from 7.3% YoY in September based on the limited data that we have for the month.

Westpac: