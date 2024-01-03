Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke at a press conference, saying he has instructed "Treasury and Finance ... to give consideration to what are the measures that can take pressure off families on cost-of-living without putting pressure on inflation".

"That's the key issue here. If you were just to distribute additional cash to people, you potentially make inflation worse, and therefore don't help to solve the problem."

Yes, that's the thing isn't it? On one hand you've got the Reserve Bank of Australia holding interest rates at their highest in more than a decade in order to combat rising prices, and on the other hand you've got the government trying to ease that pressure.