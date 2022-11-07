Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index for October 2022 falls to 47.7

  • prior 48.0

This completes the fifth and final PMI from Australia for the month. Only one of the five is in in expansion:

China has delayed importing some table grapes from Australia. Fears are the industry could be the ne

Maybe if China kicks into reopening Australia's economy might get a lift.

It's a big 'if' though: