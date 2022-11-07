Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index for October 2022 falls to 47.7
- prior 48.0
This completes the fifth and final PMI from Australia for the month. Only one of the five is in in expansion:
- S&P Global / Markit Manufacturing PMI from Australia for October 52.7 (preliminary 52.8, prior 53.5)
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index for October 2022 comes in at 49.6
- S&P Global / Markit PMIs from Australia for October. Services 49.3 and Composite 49.8
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index for October 2022 gets even uglier at 43.6
Maybe if China kicks into reopening Australia's economy might get a lift.
It's a big 'if' though: