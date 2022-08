Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index for July 2022:

prior 48.8

This is the final of the barrage of Australian PMIs:

Australian July Manufacturing PMI drops to 52.5 (from June's 54.0) ... this is AIG manufacturing PMI

Australian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for July, final: 55.7 (prior 56.2)

Australian service PMI for July (final from Markit/S&P Global) is 50.9 (prior 52.6)