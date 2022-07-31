Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index for July 2022 shows a slower rate of expansion

  • Falls to 52.5 from June's 54.0, and thus still in expansion

There is a second Australian Manufacturing PMI due at the top of the hour, from Markit / S&P Global.

And also the China PMI from Markit (see link above). Over the weekend we got the first round of China PMIs for July, a bit of a shock drop into contraction for manufacturing:

