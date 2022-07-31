Over the weekend we had data released showing a surprise slump in China's official manufacturing PMI:

-

On the data agenda ahead for Monday we get the release of the privately-surveyed manufacturing PMI for July for China, from Markit / Caixin.

Also of interest will be the monthly inflation data (again, a private survey, the official survey of inflation in Australia is only once a quarter, we had the most recent just a week ago: Australia: CPI 1.8% q/q (expected 1.8%) & Trimmed mean 1.5% q/q (expected 1.5%)). Today's data will be the first indicator to Q3 CPI in Australia. The RBA is currently playing catch up with its cash rate to try to contain inflation. The RBA statement for July is due Tuesday, 2 August 2022, a +50bp cash rate hike is expected.