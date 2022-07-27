Q2  inflation  data from Australia.

Headline CPI

1.8% q/q

• expected 1.8% q/q, prior 2.2%

For the y/y, 6.1%

• expected 6.2%, prior 5.1%

Core inflation indicators

Trimmed mean

1.5% q/q

• expected 1.5% q/q, prior 1.4%

4.9% y/y

• expected 4.7% y/y, prior 3.7%

Weighted median

1.4% q/q

• expected 1.4% q/q, prior 1.0%

4.2% y/y

• expected 4.3% y/y, prior was 3.2%

--

These results look to have locked in a 50bp rate hike at the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting on Tuesday next week, August 2 (statement due at 0430 GMT). The next official CPI data for Australia is not due now until October (for Q3), although we will get monthly unofficial data each month.

More to come separately on this.