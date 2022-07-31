The flash reading for these PMIs can be found here:

The manufacturing PMI is improved from June, at odds with the earlier, separate, manufacturing PMI data:

-

Nevertheless, both showing solid expansion.Commentary from the Markit/S&P report:

  • “Expansion across Australia’s manufacturing sector continued into July, according to the latest S&P Global PMI® data. A further acceleration in new orders growth was recorded while manufacturing output expanded but at a rate unchanged from June. Strong underlying demand conditions supported a faster rate of job creation but some firms continued to report difficulties in hiring new staff. Subsequently, staff shortages constrained output levels and contributed to the accumulation of backlogged orders and the renewed contraction in stocks of finished goods.
  • “Meanwhile, inflationary pressures remain severe with selling price inflation reaching a near survey record. Input costs have been listed as the primary driver behind charge inflation as firms continue to share part of the cost burden with clients. Should orders continue to outweigh output, as indicated by July’s data, we may see further inflationary pressures in the months ahead.”

Labour supply constraints and "severe" inflation are familiar themes.

Australia manufacturing pmi 01 August 2022