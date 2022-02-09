Australian National Skills Commission data on the preliminary Internet Vacancy Index (IVI)
- +4.4% in January, +54% on pre-covid levels
- that is up by 10,918 available positions to 259,027 available positions, which is a 13-year high
Recruitment activity +40.8% y/y (+75,0003 ads)
And, on wages growth this snipper from Commonwealth Bank (CBA) economists:
- Our internal data, capturing salaries paid into CBA bank accounts, indicates that wages growth has accelerated in the early part of 2022. In fact, we forecast annual wages growth to be around 3 per cent by the middle of the year.