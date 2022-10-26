Australian Treasurer Chalmers in response to today's higher than expected inflation data:

Chalmers says

he expects inflation to peak around the same level (as shown in the data today) at the end of the year

don't expect the inflation forecast to change markedly

Chalmers will be referring to Treasury forecasts.

I admire his confidence. If treasury forecasts are as bad as (also confident) Reserve Bank of Australia inflation forecasts have been in the past it could be a rough ride ahead for Australia. Hope I am wrong.

AUD/USD update: