Australian Treasurer Chalmers in response to today's higher than expected inflation data:
Chalmers says
- he expects inflation to peak around the same level (as shown in the data today) at the end of the year
- don't expect the inflation forecast to change markedly
Chalmers will be referring to Treasury forecasts.
I admire his confidence. If treasury forecasts are as bad as (also confident) Reserve Bank of Australia inflation forecasts have been in the past it could be a rough ride ahead for Australia. Hope I am wrong.
AUD/USD update: