The Australian ANZ - Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is conducted weekly.

It shows consumers are persistently, and deeply, pessimistic. High inflation and a central bank that is hiking rates aggressively, and yet still floundering, is weighing on sentiment. Earlier this week WPAC highlighted concerns over employment rising too:

ANZ comments on its report today:

Australian Consumer Confidence fell to its lowest since April 2020.

Confidence has been extremely weak for the last 15wks.

Confidence about current and future economic conditions fell sharply over the week following the RBA rate hike to 4.1%.

As part of the survey is a question on expectations for inflation. Stayed at 5.5% this week.