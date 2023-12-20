The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, rose to +0.30% in November from -0.39% in October.

November marks the first positive, above-trend read since mid-2022.

Some of the surprise up-tick appears to be due to temporary factors.

Underlying momentum is shifting as policy tightening slows but more consistent with stabilisation than the beginning of a cycle upturn.

Info via Westpac.

The up 0.3% is not going to set any records, but it's the best its been for a year and a half or so.