The major US indices are closing higher for the second consecutive day. Both the NASDAQ and S&P are trading at the highest level in six weeks. For the NASDAQ rose by over 2% for the second consecutive day as well.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average of 253.35 points or 0.76% at 33628.83

S&P index of 47.13 points or 1.19% at 4019.74. On Friday the index rose 1.89%.

NASDAQ index rose 223.99 points or 2.01% at 11364.42. On Friday the index rose 2.66%

Russell 2000 rose 23.43 points or 1.25% at 1890.76

10 of the 11 S&P sectors rose. The only decline or was energy which fell -0.21%. The biggest gainers were led by: