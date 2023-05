Oil rigs -3 at 588

natural gas -4 at 157

total rigs -7 at 748

Crude oil is trading up $2.76 up 4.03% at $71.30. The high price reached $71.76. The low price was down at $68.48. Yesterday the prices tumbled to a low of $63.65 before snapping back higher. For the trading week or prices are still down 7.15% after closing last week at $76.78.