A natural pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia failed this week, possibly due to sabotage. The timing of the failure is certainly curious, right before the heating season gets underway.

And now it looks like the pipeline won't be fixed until April 1, at the earliest, according to the operator.

"It is likely that damage to both the gas pipeline and the communication cable is the result of outside activity. The cause of the damage is not yet clear, the investigation continues in cooperation between Finland and Estonia," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said in a statement on Tuesday.

The pipeline and a telecommunications cable were both damaged, though in separate places.

The pipeline began leaking on Sunday and TTF prices have jumped this week in response. The supply itself from this pipeline isn't large but if Russia is blowing up pipelines, it certainly adds to winter risks.