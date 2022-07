The alarm bells of recession are ringing.

Economists at Bank of America now see a contraction in US growth. In the fourth quarter, they see real GDP 1.4% below the year-earlier level. That will be followed by a moderate recovery with the economy expanding 1.0% in 2023.

Remember, these are real growth numbers. With inflation running at 9.1% the economy needs to grow 9.1% just to break even. Every time prices tick higher, it's a big drag.