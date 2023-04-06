Bank of America snippet on gold, quite the bulls!

We see gold breaking out of a bullish pennant pattern that favours a continuation of the uptrend that began in 4Q of 2022

A new all-time closing high in gold prices above 2078 on daily and weekly charts would go a long way in signalling a significantly larger upside in 2023-2025 such as 2391/2543

It would also reduce the risk of remaining stuck in its three-year trading range and succumbing to the risk of a somewhat consensus uptrend

BoA also like silver.

That red line on the weekly chart above is circa 2078 (as close as I could wiggle it!)