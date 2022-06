2023 GDP seen at 1.6% vs 2.5% in January

2024 seen at 1.8% vs 1.7% in January

Sees 2022 inflation at 6.2% vs 3.5% in January

2023 inflation seen at 2.7% vs 1.6% in January

2024 inflation seen at 2.0% vs 1.7% in January

These GDP numbers are still way too high.