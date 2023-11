An ICYMI re Barclays calling European equities higher in 2024:

forecasts STOXX 600 (a Europe benchmark) to end 2024 at 485, that around 6% higher than current levels

Barclays cite:

higher rates pressure easing

hard landing scenario avoided

Barclays recently said that global equities are set to outperform core fixed-income assets in 2024, also citing their expectations that the threats of a global economic slowdown are receding.