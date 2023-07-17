Via a note from Barclays on Friday on European equities. in brief.

Barclays cites the flow data they track, which shows most US clients have cut exposure to Europe. Clients reason

that the region is the most vulnerable to central bank-induced recession

will suffer from a "weaker for longer China"

"has missed the AI train"

“Poor liquidity was another concern, which prompts clients to own concentrated positions in a few quality/growth/internationally geared mega cap EU stocks”

“The apparent cheapness of European equities does not make up for the perceived lack of structural growth opportunities in the region, and appetite for Value appears to be gone for good. Overall, our impression is that we may be close to peak pessimism on Europe,”

Barclays note further that while the outlook for Europe is poor, that for the UK is even worse, saying many of their clients view the UK as a “value trap.”