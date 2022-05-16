This in very brief from the 13F filing from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Eight new buys:

  • Occidental: 136.4 million shares valued at $7.74 billion, representing 15% of shares outstanding
  • HP: 104.5 million valued at $3.79 billion, representing 9.9% of shares outstanding
  • Citigroup: 552 million valued at $2.95 billion, representing 2.8% of shares outstanding
  • Paramount Global Class B: 68.9 million valued at $2.61 billion, representing 11% of shares outstanding
  • Celanese Corp.: 7.88 million valued at $1.13 billion, representing 7.3% of shares outstanding
  • McKesson Corp., Markel Corp., Ally Financial Inc.


Three exited holdings:

  • AbbVie: 3.03 million shares valued at $410.7 million
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb: 5.2 million valued at $324.4 million
  • Wells Fargo & Co.: 675,054 valued at $32.4 million

Seven increased holdings, including:

  • Chevron: 120.9 million shares, up 316% to 159.2 million valued at $25.9 billion, representing 8.2% of shares outstanding
  • Activision Blizzard Inc.: 49.7 million, up 339% to 64.3 million valued at $5.15 billion, representing 8.2% of shares outstanding
  • Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.: 3.94 million, up 467% to 4.78 million valued at $387.2 million, representing 4.5% of shares outstanding
  • RH: 353,453, up 19% to 2.17 million valued at $707.6 million, representing 10% of shares outstanding
  • General Motors Co.: 2.05 million, up 3.4% to 62 million valued at $2.71 billion, representing 43% of shares outstanding
  • Apple Inc.

Four decreased holdings:

  • Verizon: 157.4 million shares, down 99% to 1.38 million valued at $70.3 million
  • Store Capital Corp.: 9.66 million, down 40% to 14.8 million valued at $431.3 million, representing 5A% of shares outstanding
  • Royalty Pharma Plc Class A: 7.15 million, down 83% to 1.5 million valued at $58.3 million
  • Kroger Co.: 3.43 million, down 5.6% to 58 million valued at $333 billion, representing 8% of shares outstanding

BH top holdings are:

  • Apple: up 3.79 million shares, to 890.9 million valued at $155.6 billion, representing 5.5% of shares outstanding
  • Bank of America Corp.: unchanged at 1.01 billion valued at $41.6 billion
  • American Express Co.: unchanged at 151.6 million valued at $28.4 billion
  • Chevron Corp.: up 120.9 million, to 159.2 million valued at $25.9 billion, representing 8.2% of shares outstanding
  • Coca-Cola Co.: unchanged at 400 million valued at $24.8 billion
Warren Buffett is doing something right ... the Wall Street Journal report how his firm's stock pric

A 13F is a regulatory filing describing US listed equity investments as of March 31,

 eur 