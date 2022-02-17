From an Office of the U.S. Trade Representative report to Congress. This via the Wall Street Journal (may be gated):

China has “fallen far short of implementing its commitments to purchase U.S. goods and services in 2020 and 2021”

“To the extent that China’s unfair, nonmarket and distortive policies and practices persist, the United States is prepared to use domestic trade tools strategically as needed in order to achieve a more level playing field with China for U.S. workers and businesses,” the report said.

The Journal then adds:

The report stopped short of detailing any specific actions that it may take, however, nor did it provide any guidance as to how quickly the administration might act.

We don't know what and we don't when. Sheesh.

China bought more soybeans, which was a start.