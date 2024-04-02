US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday. the two spoke for nearly two hours.
The readout from the White House is here:
- The two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference.
Issues discussed (this from the US readout, China's will have different emphasises) included:
- Taiwan, the need to maintain “peace and stability” across the Taiwan Strait
- China’s recent provocations in the South China Sea
- Beijing’s human rights abuses
- countering narcotics
- artificial intelligence
- climate change
- China’s support for Russia’s defense industry
- China’s trade tactics