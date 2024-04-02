US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday. the two spoke for nearly two hours.

The readout from the White House is here:

  • The two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference.

Issues discussed (this from the US readout, China's will have different emphasises) included:

  • Taiwan, the need to maintain “peace and stability” across the Taiwan Strait
  • China’s recent provocations in the South China Sea
  • Beijing’s human rights abuses
  • countering narcotics
  • artificial intelligence
  • climate change
  • China’s support for Russia’s defense industry
  • China’s trade tactics
china us xi biden16 August 2023