US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday, November 15

in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (this commenced on the 11th and will continue through to the 17th)

only their second face-to-face meeting during the Biden presidency

Up for discussion will be:

the Israel-Hamas war

Taiwan

war in Ukraine

election interference

military communications

the flow of Chinese-made Fentanyl

There are loads of previews of the event right across media sources, here is one.

---

Also on the agenda this week: