US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday, November 15
- in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (this commenced on the 11th and will continue through to the 17th)
- only their second face-to-face meeting during the Biden presidency
Up for discussion will be:
- the Israel-Hamas war
- Taiwan
- war in Ukraine
- election interference
- military communications
- the flow of Chinese-made Fentanyl
There are loads of previews of the event right across media sources, here is one.
Also on the agenda this week: