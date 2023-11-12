US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday, November 15

  • in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (this commenced on the 11th and will continue through to the 17th)
  • only their second face-to-face meeting during the Biden presidency

Up for discussion will be:

  • the Israel-Hamas war
  • Taiwan
  • war in Ukraine
  • election interference
  • military communications
  • the flow of Chinese-made Fentanyl

There are loads of previews of the event right across media sources, here is one.

---

Also on the agenda this week:

Biden Xi cars