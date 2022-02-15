Biden
Pres. Biden address the Russian/Ukraine situation

Pres. Biden on Russia/Ukraine during an address to the nation:

  • Russian attack on Ukraine is still very much a possibility
  • Diplomacy should have every chance to succeed
  • There are real ways to address Russian security concerns
  • US proposing new arms control and other measures to Russia
  • US hasn't verified Russian units returning home invasion remains distinctly possible
  • US and NATO are not a threat to Russia
  • US, NATO doesn't have missiles in Ukraine or have plans to put them there
  • US is not targeting Russian people, stability
  • To RRussian citizens that we are not your enemy
  • if Russian invades, the human cost would be immense
  • if Russia tax Ukraine it will be without cause or reason
  • alliances as strong as it has ever been
  • US and allies ready to impose powerful sanctions, export controls, if Russia invades
  • If Russia attacks through cyber, we are prepared to respond
  • Make no doubt if there are any tax responsible nations will be ready to respond
  • Nord Stream 2 will not happen if Russia invades Ukraine

US stocks have paired some of their gains.