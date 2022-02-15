Pres. Biden on Russia/Ukraine during an address to the nation:
- Russian attack on Ukraine is still very much a possibility
- Diplomacy should have every chance to succeed
- There are real ways to address Russian security concerns
- US proposing new arms control and other measures to Russia
- US hasn't verified Russian units returning home invasion remains distinctly possible
- US and NATO are not a threat to Russia
- US, NATO doesn't have missiles in Ukraine or have plans to put them there
- US is not targeting Russian people, stability
- To RRussian citizens that we are not your enemy
- if Russian invades, the human cost would be immense
- if Russia tax Ukraine it will be without cause or reason
- alliances as strong as it has ever been
- US and allies ready to impose powerful sanctions, export controls, if Russia invades
- If Russia attacks through cyber, we are prepared to respond
- Make no doubt if there are any tax responsible nations will be ready to respond
- Nord Stream 2 will not happen if Russia invades Ukraine
US stocks have paired some of their gains.
Read this Term index is down from 308 points higher to around 280 points currently. The Dow industrial average moved from around 365 points higher to up 284 points
