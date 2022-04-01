>
Biden: More American workers have real power now to get better wages
Biden: More American workers have real power now to get better wages
Comments from the President
- Some people see wage bargaining power as a problem, I don't
- We need to do more to get prices under control
- Says SPR release is a bridge towards more US production
- Says budget has a billionaires tax that is a minimum tax of 20% and would raise $360B
This is nothing new.
