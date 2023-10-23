Back in early August, Bill Ackman began to tout a short 30-year bonds position "in size" as a portfolio hedge. Today he said they have covered that position, without saying when.

"There is too much risk in the world to remain short bonds at current long-term rates," he wrote.

US 30 year bond yields

That was a heckuva trade.

He's had a great run despite some misteps like NFLX. I don't think he can turn the whole market but price action certainly took notice of his latest tweet and bonds are bid and risk assets are improving.

Update: He added "the economy is slowing faster than recent data suggests."