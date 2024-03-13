Over the last week or so, Bitcoin had encountered a few dips but buyers prevailed at each time. In trading yesterday, it was no different as the drop threatened a break of a key near-term support before buyers stepped in to salvage that again. Here's a look at the hourly chart and you can see how timely the dip-buying was:

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) hourly chart (Coinbase)

The drop back below $70,000 was a sudden one and looked a bit dangerous when it took place. That considering that the low went all the way to $68,600. But ultimately, buyers held on and even stuck a landing above the 100-hour moving average (red line) to retain a more bullish near-term bias.

And since then, Bitcoin has been slowly nudging higher since Asia and now reaching $73,000 again.

I would argue that the key hourly moving averages are the best gauge of near-term technical momentum in Bitcoin. And for now, it is still siding with buyers as they look to consolidate a firm break above $70,000.