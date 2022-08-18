An updated view from BlackRock on equities. Re my headline, the different weights are over different time frames. Say the analysts:

We are overweight equities in our strategic views of five years or longer. We expect central banks to ultimately live with some inflation and look through the near-term risks.

Tactically, we are underweight DM equities as central banks appear set to overtighten policy and we see activity stalling. Rising input costs also pose a risk to elevated corporate profit margins.