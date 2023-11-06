Jean Boivin is a former Bank of Canada official who now heads the BlackRock Investment Institute. Spoke in an interview last week, reported on Monday across the wires ICYMI:
- year-end rally in stocks could prove short-lived
- equities are not currently fully reflecting the outlook for rates remaining higher for longer
- “The question we ask is if the surge in rates has fed through to equities, and our answer is not yet,”
- “We think there’s more downward adjustment to come, but we expect to see a better environment in 2024 once the adjustment is complete,”
If wrong:
- “If it turns out that we’re wrong and there’s a material pick up in economic growth or a sustained pullback in rates, that would prompt us to become more optimistic on stocks”
I posted similar from JPM earlier:
So many bears