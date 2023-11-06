Jean Boivin is a former Bank of Canada official who now heads the BlackRock Investment Institute. Spoke in an interview last week, reported on Monday across the wires ICYMI:

year-end rally in stocks could prove short-lived

equities are not currently fully reflecting the outlook for rates remaining higher for longer

“The question we ask is if the surge in rates has fed through to equities, and our answer is not yet,”

“We think there’s more downward adjustment to come, but we expect to see a better environment in 2024 once the adjustment is complete,”

If wrong:

“If it turns out that we’re wrong and there’s a material pick up in economic growth or a sustained pullback in rates, that would prompt us to become more optimistic on stocks”

