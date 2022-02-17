Blinken is speaking at the UN and repeating what Biden has said.

"Our information is that these troops are prepared to launch an attack in the coming days," Blinken said. He added that pretext could include a fake or real attack using chemical weapons.

We have info that Russia will attack Kiev

We have information Russia will target specific groups of Ukrainians

US aim is present info in order to dissuade Russia from attacking

Blinken proposed meeting Lavrov next week in Russia

Notes that US evaluating written response from Russia received today

Calls on Russia to state plainly it won't invade Ukraine