BOE Cunliffe
  • No material evidence of sector mismatches in the labour market, which has remained highly flexible
  • Not convinced we have to lean heavily and constantly against an embedding of an inflationary mindset
  • We need to carefully judge risks on both sides
  • Impact of higher energy prices will not be felt evenly, these factors could amplify the hit to aggregate demand
  • Firms and workers do not have the same bargaining power as in the 1970s
  • In all likelihood, Ukraine invasion will intensify and prolong the surge in inflation and tighten the squeeze on household incomes
  • Doesn't think we are seeing a psychology of persistently higher inflation emerging
  • There is little monetary policy can do to offset externally-generated pressure on prices

These are dovish comments.