That said, this continues to exemplify the more push and pull mood throughout the week so far. 2-year Treasury yields are up nearly 6 bps on the day to 3.955% while 10-year yields are now up 2 bps to 3.418% ahead of European trading.

Meanwhile, US futures are buoyed by tech earnings with Microsoft beating profit estimates and Alphabet announcing a $70 billion stock buyback. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% with Nasdaq futures up 1.3% on the day currently.

That is seeing the dollar lose some light ground with EUR/USD now up close to 0.3% at 1.1000 and GBP/USD up 0.2% to 1.2435 as we get things underway on the session.