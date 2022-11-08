An hour ago, the US 3-year note auction went off at 4.605% compared to 4.617% expected in the when-issued market. That strong bid has spread across the curve with US 10-year yields falling as low as 4.12%.

I'd assume that the tail risk in the bond market today is that somehow the Democrats win the House and Senate today and continue to spend. If that's the case, I'd expect long end yields up big tomorrow.

The market has to be building in a Republican win today as part of the bid and a pivot to fiscal asterity.

This crypto mess has added an extra kink to the election trade, which is already a messy one.