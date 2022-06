Worth flagging the odds on Boris Johnson still being PM when the Tory Party Conference starts (2nd of October) have increased since news of the Vote of No Confidence broke.



- Was 1.90s this AM, now 1.5s choice.

A classic of the 'Buy the rumour - Sell the fact' genre.

I wonder how much of the £650k matched in this is Brady (the only fella that really knows what's going on Re the vote etc)