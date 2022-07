British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied growing calls for him to step down on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would "keep going".

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going," Johnson told parliament. "And that's what I'm going to do."

The tick is buried deep!

The market now makes it a 91% chance that Boris Johnson is done as PM this year.

FWIW - in my useless opinion, I reckon Boris stays. If only to p*ss everyone off.