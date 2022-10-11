The US major indices are closing with mixed results. The Dow industrial average closed higher for the 1st time in 5 trading days. The S&P and NASDAQ both closed lower for the 5th consecutive day. The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks also rose modestly.

For the S&P index a close below the 3600 level which is where the 200 week moving averages located.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 35.78 points or 0.12% at 29238.67

S&P index -23.71 points or -0.66% at 3588.69

NASDAQ index -115.90 points or -1.0% at 10426.20

Russell 2000 up 0.99 points or 0.06% at 1692.92

Looking at the S&P sectors:

real estate +1.06%

consumer staples +0.92%

healthcare +0.56%

On the downside:

communication services -1.63%

technology -1.54%

financials -1.3%

discretionary's -0.83%