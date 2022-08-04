Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was speaking with media.
- “I think it is a political responsibility for us as a country to support our allies with energy security,”
- European countries are going through a “tough moment” right now as they transition away from Russian oil and gas
- said she discussed LNG projects with her German counterparts
Bloomberg with the report adding the her remarks
- are the strongest yet from a Canadian official on supporting the construction of new export infrastructure along Canada’s east coast to supply Europe with liquefied natural gas.