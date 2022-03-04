The early reports:
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire
USD, yen up and 'risk' falling - Russia is shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
Ukraine has asked Russia to stop shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
2 of 6 reactors at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine have been safely shut down
Brent up $4, US oil up $%, ES & NQ smashed, USD and yen higher
Ukraine nuclear reactor on fire - spokesman says there is nuclear fuel inside
As you can see from some of the above, the reaction in financial markets was a sell-off for risk and a flight to havens.
Some calmer headlines hitting now, such as:
Firefighting crews have reportedly been allowed access to on fire nuclear plant
And
- Radiation levels are within normal ranges
There is also Ukraine's State Emergency Service saying fire at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant broke out outside the perimeter. This contradicts earlier reports of fire in one of the reactors. In war, of course, you have to live with conflicting reports until much later when all the "t"s are crossed and "i"s dotted.
Anyway, markets are responding to the calmer tone, AUD/JPY rising, for example: