Financial markets response:

Haven trades:

  • USD is up
  • yen is up
  • UST are up

So far:

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire

USD, yen up and 'risk' falling - Russia is shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Ukraine has asked Russia to stop shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant

This should provide some relief, especially if more of the 6 more reactors on site can be safely shut down:

2 of 6 reactors at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine have been safely shut down

Its not necessarily the all clear though:

