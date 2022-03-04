Financial markets response:
- Risk assets are being smashed lower
- oil is sup
- commodities more generally are up
Haven trades:
- USD is up
- yen is up
- UST are up
So far:
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire
USD, yen up and 'risk' falling - Russia is shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
Ukraine has asked Russia to stop shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
This should provide some relief, especially if more of the 6 more reactors on site can be safely shut down:
2 of 6 reactors at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine have been safely shut down
Its not necessarily the all clear though: